Carly & Andrew. Seven

Upon seeing the wall the following day, it seemed Carly forgot the entire conversation. 'The lack of communication, to me, is a lack of respect,' Carly snapped, telling viewers that the other teams had gone ahead and done major work without her approval.

The twins reminded her, 'We finalised this yesterday,' followed by a flashback of the conversation a day earlier.

But, Carly continued to rant and rave, 'I feel like no one's talked to us about decisions.'

It was obvious Carly was suffering from amnesia. Turning to the producers, she said Kimmy and Rhi, and Lenore and Bradley needed to be blasted. 'It was never going to be pretty, but it had to be done.'

Kimmy and Rhi are shown talking to Carly and Andrew about the wall a day earlier. Seven

But the other two teams were baffled. 'I'm not in the mood for this today,' Rhi said in her own piece to camera.

Then, Carly's true intentions were revealed! 'It's no longer, get on House Rules and get your house renovated, it's get eliminated and the rest get a house reno. I can't deal with this. I just don't think it's fair because it's not!'

So, why do viewers think it's Carly and Andrew leaving the competition?

Firstly, their official House Rules Instagram account has been deactivated, and they haven't been tagged in any of the program's own Instagram posts.

'Please tell us Carly and Andrew were the ones who quit, not tagged for a reason,' commented one fan, while another said: 'I bet the dark long hair and older man couple leave. Putting my money on them.'