Just one episode into the opportunity of a lifetime, House Rules: High Stakes' villains, Carly and Andrew appear to quit the competition.
The whispers come after host Jamie Durie made the announcement that one team had left the show in a preview for Tuesday night's episode.
On Monday's premiere, Carly and Andrew made enemies out of most of the revamped series' cast.
It all began when Carly and Andrew, Kimmy and Rhi, and Lenore and Bradley all agreed on the height of a wall which adjoined all their designated work areas in a Gold Coast penthouse.
Upon seeing the wall the following day, it seemed Carly forgot the entire conversation. 'The lack of communication, to me, is a lack of respect,' Carly snapped, telling viewers that the other teams had gone ahead and done major work without her approval.
The twins reminded her, 'We finalised this yesterday,' followed by a flashback of the conversation a day earlier.
But, Carly continued to rant and rave, 'I feel like no one's talked to us about decisions.'
It was obvious Carly was suffering from amnesia. Turning to the producers, she said Kimmy and Rhi, and Lenore and Bradley needed to be blasted. 'It was never going to be pretty, but it had to be done.'
Kimmy and Rhi are shown talking to Carly and Andrew about the wall a day earlier.
But the other two teams were baffled. 'I'm not in the mood for this today,' Rhi said in her own piece to camera.
Then, Carly's true intentions were revealed! 'It's no longer, get on House Rulesand get your house renovated, it's get eliminatedand the rest geta house reno.I can't deal with this.I just don't think it's fairbecause it's not!'
So, why do viewers think it's Carly and Andrew leaving the competition?
'Please tell us Carly and Andrew were the ones who quit, not tagged for a reason,' commented one fan, while another said: 'I bet the dark long hair and older man couple leave. Putting my money on them.'