Kayne and Aimee. Seven

Earlier on Sunday night's episode, Tamara admitted that she didn't think they could produce what the husband and wife duo stipulated in their rules.

'My heart is beating out of my chest,' Tamara admitted before the weekly room reveals.

'I'm really nervous about the study. With the bathroom we did our best, but the study is freaking me out.'

Seven

But they shouldn't have stressed so much - Kayne and Aimee LOVED the rooms.

They applauded the bathroom which featured exposed copper piping to go with the 'inside out' rules, as well as the 'light and airy' feel.

'When I walked into that study, I cried with happiness. It's so beautiful. It's a place that I'm putting a lock on it and Kayne's never allowed in,' Aimee told the group before announcing their scores.

Kayne and Aimee's new bathroom. Seven

And for the bathroom, 'The job you've done in the athroom is amazing. Just the right amount of exposed copper and the towel racks. You nailed it,' Kayne said.

'Tamara and Rhys, we give you a 10,' said, to a room of cheers.

'We're shocked,' Tamara said as she teared up. 'Who would have thought after week one that we would get the first 10 in the competition.'