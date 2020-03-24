The new season of House Rules is almost here!

Channel 7's House Rules: High Stakes is set to return to screens in April.

It will see eight new teams prove their worth in the toughest House Rules challenge ever – the transformation of a penthouse towering 32 stories above the sunny beaches of Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The exact premiere date for the new season is yet to be announced, however as last year’s run premiered towards the end of the month, our money is on it following a similar schedule.