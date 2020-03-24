-

This is when House Rules 2020 is hitting TV screens!
It's just around the corner.
The new season of House Rules is almost here!
WATCH: FIRST LOOK at House Rules High Stakes
Channel 7's House Rules: High Stakes is set to return to screens in April.
It will see eight new teams prove their worth in the toughest House Rules challenge ever – the transformation of a penthouse towering 32 stories above the sunny beaches of Queensland’s Gold Coast.
The exact premiere date for the new season is yet to be announced, however as last year’s run premiered towards the end of the month, our money is on it following a similar schedule.
The new season hosts and judges were announced back in October.
The show shared details with fans on its Instagram account.
"Meet your new Host, Co-host and Judges. 🌳 This gardening guru rules all… Jamie Durie returns as Host.
"💁♂️ He puts the EXTRA in extraordinary… welcome back the fabulous, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.
"🛋 Interior design Queen… Kyly Clarke.
"🛠 Hold onto your hard hats… tradie Saul Myers is here (you’re welcome tradies and ladies).
"✨ Bringing the winning edge… Abbey Gelmi, our co-host with the co-most," the show posted alongside a photo of the team.
