New Host Jamie Durie and co-host Abbey Way welcome this year’s hopefuls. Seven Network

LENORE & BRADLEY, NSW (third from left)

Fashion designer Bradley, 31, wants to help his mum Lenore, 55, get the house of her dreams.

“Mum and my stepfather Michael have always sacrificed so much for us kids, so I’m really happy to be able to do this with her so she and Michael can hopefully get the home they deserve,” says Bradley.

TANYA & DAVE, WA (fourth from left)

Married parents of three Tanya, 38, and Dave, 36, recently upgraded their family home – but it’s in need of an overhaul. “The house is just really worn and needs a lot of TLC. The kitchen is not functional and has a lot of old, tired, dark wood cabinetry and our bathrooms are daggy and dated,” says Tanya.

WATCH: House Rules: Meet the hungry duo Laith and George

LAITH & GEORGE, NSW (fourth from right)

Lawyer Laith, 29, and builder George, 30, are ready to tackle whatever House Rules throws at them with a laugh. “We are always having a laugh,” George confirms. “Even when things are not going the best.” Will these best mates have what it takes?

TAMARA & RHYS, QLD (third from right)

Fiery lawyer Tamara, 28, and chilled-out fitness pro Rhys, 29, prove that opposites attract. “We are very much opposites,” Tamara says. “If I don’t like people I’m not going to spare your feelings over something, I’ll just tell it how it is, whereas Rhys will just be nice even if he thinks you’re not a nice person.”

WATCH: House Rules: Meet the mum and son duo Lenore and Bradley

SUSAN & ANTHONY, VIC (second from right)

Newlyweds and cheerleaders, Susan, 31, and Anthony, 27, are ready to strut their stuff in the competition this year.

“Nobody shakes pompoms like Anthony can,” says Susan. “As a team, we don’t hesitate in decision-making and know what we want.”

KAYNE & AIMEE, VIC (far right)

Plumbers Kayne, 37, and Aimee, 26, are set to make House Rules history as the first tradie couple.

“I’m pretty honoured to be the first lady tradie on the show,” Aimee says. “I want to show everyone that we can give it a crack just as much as the fellas.”

House Rules: High Stakes starts April.

WATCH: House Rules: Meet Tanya and her model husband Dave