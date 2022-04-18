The SAS star's friends, family, and fans swamped his Instagram with congratulatory messages.

One shared: "Amazing news guys! Biggest congrats and sending lots of love ❤️✨🙌🏼," and another penned: "That's awesome! Good on ya mate."

Alexandra, a Sydney socialite, also shared their scenic pregnancy picture on her Instagram with a screenshot of her sonogram.

She wrote a sweet caption celebrating her pregnancy with Nick.

Alexandra posted her sonogram on Instagram. Instagram

"We decided to create a little hybrid!! Can't wait to share this next chapter with the love of my life 😍 welcoming our little badger cub into this world shortly," she gushed.

The couple hasn't revealed their baby's due date or gender, but their little one is expected to arrive in 2022.

Nick and his girlfriend have been dating since at least June 2020, and according to The Daily Telegraph, they spent lockdown together in Seal Rocks, situated on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

They made their relationship public in January 2021 when Nick shared a photo of himself cosying up to Alexandra on a boat with wide smiles plastered on their faces.

Nick and Alexandra have been dating since at least June 2020. Instagram

The former rugby player didn't tag her in the post or mention her in the caption, which simply read: "This sunset @kingfisherbayresort is a must see."

They have since posted pictures of each other sparingly, but fans can tell they're very loved up when they do.

Nick is infamous for becoming The Bachelor's most controversial leading man when he failed to choose between Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman during the season final.

But now it seems he's found his life partner.

