Making your own homemade Twisties is as simple as can be! Darlene Allston

Homemade Twisties

Makes: 2 cups

Cook time: 20 min

Drying time: 1 hour 30 min (optional)

Ingredients:

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp uncooked polenta

1/2 cup gluten-free flour (we used White Wings)

Salt, to taste (optional)

3 egg whites Vegetable oil, for frying

1/4 cup dried parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 pinch paprika, optional

Making snacks at home has never been easier. Darlene Allston

Method:

Sift the baking powder, polenta and gluten-free flour onto a sheet of baking paper. Place the egg whites into a bowl and beat with electric beaters until foamy. Add the sifted ingredients and mix until just combined. The mixture will still appear to be a bit lumpy. Pour enough oil into a deep-sided saucepan to deep-fry the snacks (about 4cm). Place over a medium heat until oil is about 180°C (see tips). Scrape a 6mm-thick portion of the batter onto the edge of a large metal spoon. Scrape into the hot oil using a second spoon. Shallow fry for about 1 minute or until puffed and lightly golden-brown. Remove with tongs or a slotted metal spoon and place onto paper towel. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Place cheese into a large plastic bag and add the turmeric and paprika. Rub the sides of the bag together so the cheese is stained yellow from the turmeric. Add the snacks to the bag and shake to coat with the cheese mixture and enjoy.

Tips

Snacks are best eaten on the day they are made.

For a crispier texture, dry them in a dehydrator. Place them in single layers and allow to dry for 1 hour - 1 hour 30 minutes or until lightly dried and crisp. Cool slightly and enjoy.

If you like it hot and extra tasty, add 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 pinch cayenne pepper, 2 teaspoons ground paprika, and 1 teaspoon hot chilli powder to the cheese mixture. Blend until combined and coat the snacks as described in step 4.

To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a few grains of rice into the oil and they should rise to the surface and begin to sizzle as if they are cooking. Remove the rice and reduce heat slightly so the oil temperature is maintained. Continue with the recipe as described.