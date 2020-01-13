Despite having a hectic work schedule as an actress in the long-running soap Home and Away, Sarah Robert’s still find times for a workout. Getty

Did you study all types of dance?

I did – from jazz and ballet to tap, which I love. I did 42nd Street and that was probably my favourite. I also love salsa and samba.

Sarah, who portrays the character Willow, said fitness is important, but these days it’s more about being happy with incidental workouts. New Idea

How important is fitness to you?

At the moment for me, it’s just about being happy. My [late] brother always taught me to be fit. He was a massive advocate of fitness and whenever I would go and stay with him in Ireland, he’d wake me up and we’d go to the gym together and then go and get breakfast together after that. It was a great way to start the day and we had a great time together as well.

Sarah, who grew up dancing, says she hasn't danced for a long time except around the house for fun! Getty

What comprises a typical workout?

At the moment, I run whenever I feel like running. I especially like to run along the beach.

It clears my head – and I also like dancing around the house!

Which cast members do you exercise with?

My husband [James Stewart, who plays Justin] and sometimes Tim Franklin and Sophie Dillman. It’s always fun.

