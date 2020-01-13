Patrick is enjoying being fit New Idea

What’s the one type of exercise we’d never see you doing?

You’d probably never catch me doing yoga or Pilates!

What’s your greatest food weakness?

Chocolate milkshakes! I have a real sweet tooth. Anyone who knows me can also vouch for the fact that I have great difficulty cutting out pastries from my diet.

What’s your go-to summer snack?

Nuts. They keep you full and stop you from over-eating.

What’s the best piece of fitness advice you’ve ever been given?

Getting your form right is always better than lifting heavy.

