Home and Away's Patrick O'Connor: My mental health secret
The Summer Bay favourite reveals how his health regimen keeps him in top physical and mental shape
During New Idea's fun workout shoot, top star Patrick O'Connor shows how he is staying on top shape - and feeling comfortable in his own skin.
What’s your favourite type of exercise?
Football. I played a lot as a kid and love team sports, but I also love skateboarding. I started skateboarding when I was about 14 and I still spend a lot of time on a board.
How important is fitness to you?
Fitness is one of the priorities in my life. My mental state relies a lot on how much I exercise throughout the week. When you’re working full-time, you do need to have an escape. For a lot of people, exercise is that escape. At the same time, I try not to go overboard, but to work out three or four times a week while also making sure I have enough time to wind down.
What’s the one type of exercise we’d never see you doing?
You’d probably never catch me doing yoga or Pilates!
What’s your greatest food weakness?
Chocolate milkshakes! I have a real sweet tooth. Anyone who knows me can also vouch for the fact that I have great difficulty cutting out pastries from my diet.
What’s your go-to summer snack?
Nuts. They keep you full and stop you from over-eating.
What’s the best piece of fitness advice you’ve ever been given?
Getting your form right is always better than lifting heavy.