The Big Issues

Over the past 12 months, Home and Away has brought some hugely important storylines to our screens, addressing everything from online grooming to mental health issues.

As Patrick reveals, there is an immense responsibility to tell such stories with truth and integrity. “There’s a real motivation to make sure that you really do a good job,” he says.

Adds Emily: “These things are so important. Being a fan of the show growing up, you learn so much about the world and social issues and relationships through this medium. It’s vital stuff.”

A Lasting Legacy

Joining Home and Away as the ‘next generation of River Boys’ was undoubtedly the opportunity of a lifetime for talented young actors Tim Franklin and Patrick O’Connor.

“Everyone is aware of the River Boys – the tats, the drama,” says Tim, to which Patrick adds: “the blood and sand”.

“It was cool coming in as two River Boys and one [Colby] was a cop,” reflects Patrick. “It really gave a good ground to start that relationship quite strongly.”

“And completely different to the originals,” adds Tim.

Meanwhile, Courtney Miller gives her take on her first unforgettable scene, in which Bella aimed a crossbow at Colby’s head before he carried her kicking and screaming to his car. And Tim reveals why the casting of Bella was particularly crucial.

As for the ‘honorary River Girl’, Salt’s feisty new restaurateur Mackenzie, her portrayer Emily Weir couldn’t have been more excited to join the fam-bam. “It was the dream role,” she says.

But as Emily candidly reveals, her hugely popular alter ego is nothing like her.

