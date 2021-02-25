Shaun (left) played Christopher Fletcher on Home and Away from 1992 to 1998. Instagram

And he’s traded in his signature golden hair for a fiery new do’.

Sporting bold new red hair, Shaun shared his new look on Instagram, where he also revealed he will be known as “Hollywood” on the show:

“Say HI to Hollywood. Coming to @ultimatetagau on @channel7.

I had an incredible amount of fun becoming Hollywood, and let’s just say, I didn’t hold back.”

He also teased fans that the hair might be here to stay, by saying:

“P.S. should I rock the red hair while it airs?”

“Say HI to Hollywood." Seven

Fans were shocked but excited by the new transformation, with one user writing:

“Hahaha this is the best. That hair though rock it Hollywood.”

“Red hair all year round!” another penned.

His hair isn’t the only thing that will have him ready for the new gig, with Shaun’s Instagram filled with videos of him training in Parkour, and is a skill that will certainly come in handy for the show that is described as “the fastest, most intense game on Earth”.

Fans can tune in to see red hot Hollywood compete in Ultimate Tag when it debuts next month.

