Daphne Greenfield (pictured) celebrated her 100th birthday last weekend at her Sydney nursing home with family and friends. Seven

Despite wearing a COVID-appropriate mask which covered most of his face, Ray's entrance was unmissable and his greeting all-too distinguishable.

"Stone the flamin' crows, Daphne!" he chimed as he entered with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

Pulling his mask down from a safe distance he allowed Daphne to see his face.

Daphne's milestone wasn't complete without a surprise visit from another special guest - her favourite character Alf Stewart aka Ray Meagher (pictured). Seven

"Things are tough enough out in the world at the moment and to have little things like this happen to put a smile on everybody's face, it's fantastic," Ray told 7NEWS.

The Summer Bay devotee has watched the show since it first began in 1988, never failing to miss an episode, even while recovering from a fall in hospital.

"I watched it all then... because I loved it so much," she recalled.

Daphne's friends and family had big plans for the milestone celebration, however, they had to change when COVID restrictions came into place.

Ray (right) said: "Things are tough enough out in the world at the moment and to have little things like this happen to put a smile on everybody's face, it's fantastic." Seven

The centenarian also received acknowledgments on reaching her 100th birthday from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Queen.

But, we can guess they came in second to her visit from Ray.

Having lived through the war, the Depression and now the coronavirus pandemic, Daphne credits her longevity to one simple trick – a stubby of beer a day.

"I don't feel old, so that's one thing, I just feel good," she said.

