Lucy gives us the lowdown on what to expect …

The hospital siege is still unfolding when we return to the Bay. What can you tell us?

We pick up right where we left off. The shock loss of Mason (Orpheus Pledger) has left the community devastated and even more worried for how the siege will resolve. It’s really edge-of-your-seat watching in the first episode back.

Mason’s death shocked us all …

Mason’s death is devastating to not just [his siblings] Justin and Tori, but to the whole community. James Stewart and Penny McNamee are extraordinary in their portrayals of losing their brother. We will see Justin pushed to the brink trying to hold his family together, all the while looking for Leah.

We’ll soon be saying a tragic farewell to another much-loved character. Any hints?

What I can say is that the performances in our season return are some of the best we’ve ever seen. It’s truly heart-wrenching.

The resident's of Summer Bay are devastated over Mason's death. Home and Away

When we left the Bay, Leah had vanished without a trace …

The last time we saw Leah, she took a mysterious phone call and then she was gone. Let’s just say that her mysterious disappearance is followed by an even more mysterious moment that will keep everyone wondering what in the world is going on!

What’s in store for another of our favourites, Ziggy?

After Ziggy realises that Dean’s life is endangered during the siege, she is desperate to reach him and fight for their relationship. Time away has made her realise that nothing is more important.

What will be in store for Ziggy and Dean when the season returns? Home and Away

Maggie and Ben also had a year marked by great highs and lows …

In 2020, Maggie and Ben are closer than ever … but someone or something from the past threatens to unravel everything.

We’ll soon be welcoming a new family to the Bay – and we can’t wait to meet them!

They’re a tight-knit but largely dysfunctional family – rough around the edges, but they'll do whatever it takes to stay together.

