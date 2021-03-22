Patrick (pictured) shared this photo alongside the message where he recalled his own experience with toxic masculinity. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an emotionally charged message recalling his own experience with toxic masculinity.

"Over the past couple of days I've been reflecting on my feelings towards the recent discussions of the treatment of women by men and I've landed here," Patrick began.

"I'll start with this, I attended one of the schools that was listed on #chanelcontos rape culture petition in Australia. I know personally just how toxic the 'boys will be boys' culture is; it brought me hurt in school and for the most part school is something I'd rather just forget about.

"I'm saddened and embarrassed at the same time because I know from being there, that this behaviour is still so prevalent in our culture.

"I know personally just how toxic the 'boys will be boys' culture is..." Instagram

"To the young men who are struggling with their own masculinity at school.. I get it, I've been there.

"When you're a thirteen year old boy at an all boys school you're surrounded by others who are wanting to boost their ego and prove just how 'manly' they can be; taking a stand against that is a confronting thought.

"You might be scared that if you challenge your brothers, that you'll get hurt, laughed at or even bullied. For the most part, that is the reality.

"But if you can do it even just once, you send an immensely strong, important message that the culture must change. You are so much more of a 'man' for doing that than those boys will ever be," he added.

Patrick referenced the incredible women in his life, including fellow Home And Away star Sophie (left). Instagram

The 27-year-old then referenced the incredible women in his life: his mum, sister and partner, fellow Home And Away star Sophie Dillman - before sharing the "gut wrenching anger and despair" he's filled with at the thought of someone degrading or disrespecting them.

"As men, we would be nowhere without the women in our lives. We need to stop this at the source. That starts with educating young boys at the beginning of their lives that there is no place for this behaviour," he wrote.

Patrick concluded with one simple call to action, we need all men to take up: "Have respect for yourself, have respect for women and more importantly have the respect to call it out when you see it."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.