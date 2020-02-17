Watch: Home and Away: Are things getting too much for Colby?

Still nursing a broken heart over her on-again-off-again relationship with Colby (Tim Franklin), Mackenzie (Emily Weir) this week decides the time has come to try to move forward.

Despite the fact she is clearly still holding a torch for the Summer Bay police officer, Mackenzie believes she must make a new start. She sets up an online dating profile for herself.

“Mackenzie needs to regain her inner confidence and find her mojo again,” says Emily. “She is ready to start dating again and stop pining after Colby.”

The next day, Mackenzie reveals to Ryder (Lukas Radovich) that she has a blind date with someone she met on the app ‘Smoulder’.