1993. Getty

Georgie Parker was a glorious, hair-raising new talent back in 1993 - quite literally. This early 90s look wholeheartedly embodied the fashion mood of the time.

1999. Getty

Her co-stars Kate Ritchie and Emily Symons weren't far behind. Their chic midnight blue and black ensembles in 1999 gave these Summer Bay gals the ultimate glow.

2002. Getty

Fresh faced Bec Hewitt (then, Bec Cartwright) set 2002's red carpet on fire in this pink frock that deserves its very own legacy.

2003. Getty

Move aside Bec, Toni Pearen's 2003 Logies outfit was the next pink legacy for the archives.

2004. Getty

Isabel Lucas was an early noughties mood with this bright blue eyeshadow.

2004. Getty

Ada was rocking the Angelina Jolie leg long before it was a thing - she's pictured here in 2004.

Meanwhile, Tammin Sursok went for a siren-red strapless that captured every eye in the room.

2006. Getty

The maxi-dress, the double necklace, the satin tie - we're in noughties fashion heaven here, folks.

2006. Getty

One word: Iconic! Chris Hemsworth and Isabelle Lucas owned the red carpet in 2006.

2007. Getty

Mark Furze, Chris Hemsworth and Nic Bishop were dapper as ever in 2007.

2007. Getty

Ray Meagher and Kate Ritchie swapped their typically-casual Summer Bay wardrobe for frocks and penguin suits in 2007!

2008. Getty

Charlotte Best, Amy Matthews and Tessa James were a golden trio of style in 2008.

2009. Getty

Like looking at our school formal photos, the stunning women from the cast turned up the sparkle in 2009.

2013. Getty

Ever a Logies mainstay, Ada's bridal-inspired red carpet look from 2013 is one of our personal favourites.

2014. Getty

There's a reason why people can't get enough of this lot - the cast celebrate their big win in 2014.

2015. Getty

Johnny Ruffo and Lynne McGranger proved they could bring more than just their Diner aprons to the table...

2018. Getty

To attend her first Logie Awards as a Home and Away star, Sam Frost stole the show! We're obsessed with this thigh-high split silver gown.

2019. Getty

Ada Nicodemou made jaws drop in this stunning golden gown in 2019.

2019. Getty

That same year, Sarah Roberts also looked the part of a Gold Logie herself, wearing this heavenly golden creation.

Sam Frost went for the bold shoulder, rocking this stunning white mini.

2019. Getty

Well this is... unexpected. Rohan Nichol and Lukas Radovich turned up the retro glam in 2019, while Emily Weir rocked the ultimate pant suit.

2019. Getty

We're heavily invested in Penny McNamee's 2019 monochrome look. So chic!

2019. Getty

Emily Symons looked like she was fresh off the Cannes Film Festival in this black number from 2019.

2019. Getty

Sophie Dillman was a vision in this unique black creation at the 2019 event.

2019. Getty

Patrick O'Connor made sure he stood out in a sea of monochrome!

This story was originally published on our sister site TV WEEK.