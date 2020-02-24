Seven

When the week begins, Justin – who has been closely monitoring Leah’s recently reactivated website – is rocked when Leah’s photo suddenly flashes up on the screen. But nothing can prepare the garage owner for the sight of an awkward-looking but smiling Leah brandishing an engagement ring, a man’s hand resting on her shoulder.

“Leah has recently become active again on her blog,” says Ada. “But this is the last thing Justin or, for that matter anyone in the Bay, expected.”

Wasting no time, Justin puts in a call to the police, who assure the single father they will investigate this astonishing development.

The next day, the police call with news – and the shocks just keep on coming for Justin. The police have spoken to Leah and received a direct assurance from her that she is well and happy. There is nothing more to be done, the police tell Justin.

Yet, refusing to believe what he’s hearing, Justin remains convinced that Leah is being held hostage by a dangerous sociopath. And this is, in fact, the horrific truth. In a remote bush cabin, we see that an obsessive Douglas is demanding that Leah act as his domestic slave.

And Leah’s nightmare with her stalker is about to reach a terrifying new level!

Douglas presents Leah with a wedding dress and insists she put it on. The time has come, he declares ominously, to officially make her his wife.

“Leah is absolutely terrified,” says Ada. “She is in an extremely emotional and physically abusive situation and all of her strength and power is taken away. She is being turned into a ‘Stepford-type’ wife.”

As for Justin, he decides he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, a truly desperate Leah hatches a plan to escape.

But will Justin’s actions to save her backfire?

