Leah may be safely back in the Bay following her horrific kidnapping ordeal, but every day is a struggle for her.

Early in the week, Leah appears withdrawn and exhausted as she keeps her distance from the man she loves.

Indeed, she steadfastly refuses to talk to either Justin or Irene about what Douglas (Adam Booth) did to her. What’s more, she refuses to give a statement to the police.

Later, Justin and Irene are baffled when they see Leah meticulously setting the table for dinner and waiting to eat until after Justin has finished his meal.

Leah’s behaviour leads Justin (James Stewart), as well as Leah’s close friend Irene (Lynne McGranger), to be gravely concerned for her state of mind. Seven Network

When Leah accidentally drops a glass on the floor and it shatters, she has a panic attack and races out the door.

Will Justin find out what really happened to Leah, or will she continue to shut him out of her life?

As Ada says: “This is very challenging for Justin too, and for his relationship with Leah. We’ll have to watch and see whether they can move forward.”

