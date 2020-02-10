Alex has been offered a job in Queensland. Seven

Later that evening, Alex meets her girlfriend for dinner. With the interstate opportunity weighing heavily on her mind, Alex decides to test the waters by casually telling Willow, who has lately been worried about her own job in the Bay, that any gym in the country would be fortunate to have her as a trainer.

Unaware of Alex’s potential move, Willow quickly shuts her down. Her loved ones are in the Bay, she says.

“Willow can’t imagine leaving her ‘family’, including Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Colby (Tim Franklin) and Bella (Courtney Miller), and the life that she has set up for herself in the Bay,” reveals Sarah.

While Alex decides to keep her news to herself a little longer, she is soon made aware that the situation may be out of her control. While chatting the next morning with new mum Tori (Penny McNamee), whose ED role Alex has been covering while Tori is on maternity leave, Alex is clearly disappointed when Tori reveals her plan to return to work in the very near future.

How ill Willow react when she finds out the news? Seven

Soon after, Alex decides she cannot delay the inevitable any longer. She tells a stunned Willow about her job offer in Queensland.

“Willow now finds herself at a huge crossroad,” says Sarah.

