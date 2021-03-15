A week of delays due to filming has sparked backlash from local residents. Seven

Travel will be disrupted from now until Friday, 19 March, and a few locals in the area have come out to express their dissatisfaction with how it was handled.

“This is not just a minor inconvenience it’s a massive disruption to our lives,” local resident Patrick Sullivan said, according to Goulburn Post.

“A week of delays on the road into Yass from Wee Jasper, with all-day closure Monday and Tuesday, for a TV crew.

As a resident dependent on this road I question how Yass Valley Council could approve this and not consult those affected. I found out two days before through my RFS network,” he continued.

"Unfortunately Home and Away, as a serial television series operates on extremely short timelines." Seven

Home and Away's location manager Peter Harris came out to say that the details had only been finalised with Yass Valley Council and Transport for NSW on Friday, March 5, and that he was attempting to get the information out as quickly as he could via various community groups and organisations.

"Unfortunately Home and Away, as a serial television series operates on extremely short timelines," Peter reportedly said in an email to Patrick.

He added: “Our filming activities will bring a very healthy injection of funds into the local businesses given a crew and cast of about 60 people.”

Yass Valley Council has passed on a warning to anyone who wants to watch the filming. Seven

"This will include accommodation, meals, equipment hire, location and council fees. Along with donations to a couple of community groups,” Peter continued.

And if fans are hoping to swing by for a chance to see their favourite characters in action, think again, as Yass Valley Council has passed on a warning to anyone who wants to watch the filming.

"The Seven Network would like caution anyone coming to the location in the hope of watching the filming, as it will not be possible, and they will be turned away."