Felix was arrested last night following an alleged attack. Facebook

He was also charged with shoplifting, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and breach of bail.

The employee suffered minor head injuries and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Felix was refused bail to appear in court on Tuesday, October 12.

Felix (right) played Ada's (left) on-screen son on Home and Away. Seven

The 24-year-old was already on bail following two incidents earlier this year, after an alleged altercation with another man at a Paddington home in September.

Under the bail conditions, Felix was to adhere to a 6pm curfew and to be subjected to random drug and alcohol testing.

The child star was just 10 when he played the son of Leah Patterson, played by Ada Nicodemou, on Home and Away.

Felix left the show when he was replaced by Matthew Little with the intention of making VJ appear older.