To no surprise her post was flooded with messages from her Summer Bay pals.

“Gorgeous pic ladies 🙌👏😍,” Lynne McGranger commented.

“Ahhhh my GOD, I love these 🙌 💓💗💖💗💓,” Georgie Parker added.

Sam Frost shared the love, penning, “Awww I love these pics ❤️ miss you, and your beautiful energy so much!! Xx.”

Former star turned Home And Away’s makeup guru, Laura Vazquez also responded, writing, “Awww I love these pics ❤️ miss you, and your beautiful energy so much!! Xx.”

Too cute! Instagram

Home And Away is filmed at Sydney's Palm Beach as well as a studio in Redfern. And this isn't the first time filming has been interrupted by COVID.

Last year, the cast and crew were forced to make alternate arrangements during the height of the pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC in June 2020, the series' producer, Lucy Addario and Georgie Parker, explained how the show had adapted to the times.

Emily shared a number of BTS snaps. Instagram

"You walk in and it smells like you're going into a hospital. Everything is sterilised, everything is bleached and everything is cleaned,” Georgie told the publication.

While some TV series have addressed the pandemic and introduced storylines around it, Lucy revealed Summer Bay won’t be following suit.

"We did think about it but we really know that people love to come to Summer Bay to escape,” she said.

"By the time the episodes we shoot get shown, if we are doing covid stories, it'll be the last thing people want."