Desperately trying to get his younger sister, Bella (Courtney Miller), the professional help she needs, an anguished Colby (Tim Franklin) is met with nothing but resistance from the deeply troubled teen.

“This is such an important storyline focusing on Bella’s mental health,” says Courtney. “Bella is in a critical condition at the moment, not wanting to seek help but really needing to do so. Sometimes an external person is needed.

“Bella is damaging everyone else, as well as herself, in being so reluctant. It has got to the point where it’s obvious what she needs to do.”

Indeed, while Bella this week begins sessions with local counsellor Patricia (Sharni McDermott), she could not be more unwilling.