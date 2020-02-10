Desperately trying to get his younger sister, Bella (Courtney Miller), the professional help she needs, an anguished Colby (Tim Franklin) is met with nothing but resistance from the deeply troubled teen.
Watch: Home and Away: Jasmine loses it after heartbreaking tragedy
“This is such an important storyline focusing on Bella’s mental health,” says Courtney. “Bella is in a critical condition at the moment, not wanting to seek help but really needing to do so. Sometimes an external person is needed.
“Bella is damaging everyone else, as well as herself, in being so reluctant. It has got to the point where it’s obvious what she needs to do.”
Indeed, while Bella this week begins sessions with local counsellor Patricia (Sharni McDermott), she could not be more unwilling.
Bella is unwilling to get professional help.
Seven
For Bella believes that she simply must not open up to Patricia. The teenager is terrified she will inadvertently blurt out something that will reveal the fact that her beloved brother killed her father Ross.
“She is so scared of what she knows,” says Courtney. “In Bella’s mind, a psychologist is someone you tell your secrets to, and she can’t afford to tell her secrets. She’s so worried that she will slip up.”
Will Bella’s greatest fear be realised?
Read more in this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.