Anna plays the character Mia on the hit soap. Channel Seven

She alluded to being targeted for her physical appearance by online trolls, saying “people still feel they have the right to shame, comment on and harass women about their appearance”.

“This is not new. It’s part of a culture of cowardice. Cruelly commenting on our weight loss or gain, our faces, our choices, our voices,” she penned.

She added: “I’d suggest to these social media bullies to find something better to do with their time. You are guilty of contribution to a very problematic and dangerous culture.”

It comes as Anna recently joined the cast of the Aussie soap, along with Sam Barrett who plays her on-screen daughter Chloe.

Anna released a statement on social media about the online bullying she has received. Instagram

Fellow Home and Away stars expressed their support for Anna, with many taking to share words of encouragement of their own.

“I joined the show the same time as these talented women, but I am spared all this sh** because I’m a dude,” Luke Arnold shared to his Instagram Story, referencing Anna’s original post.

Rob Kipa-Williams also shared: “Don’t be an a**. These are my friends. Think before you write.”

Emily Weir joined in to praise the message Anna shared, by adding: “Absolutely yes.”

Anna (left) recently joined the cast of Home and Away along with Sam (right). Channel Seven

Anna concluded her statement by saying that women’s bodies are “not your business” and neither are they “your battleground”.

The 30-year-old star plays Ari's ex-girlfriend who arrives in Summer Bay with her daughter, Chloe, with the two already shaking things up on the 2021 series of the show.