“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas revealed via a statement to PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

The statement continued: “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

The Hollywood legend has a staggering 92 acting credits to his name, in a career which spanned from the 1940s through to the 2000 and beyond.

Douglas got his first Oscar nomination in 1949 for his role as a boxer in Champion. He went on to receive two other nominations for The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), and Lust for Life (1956).

But it is Kirk's role of Spartacus in Stanley Kubrick's 1960 movie that he was best known for.

In 1996, he suffered a stroke leaving him with slurred speech and damaged facial nerves.

However two weeks later, the acting legend attended the Academy Awards ceremony where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Douglas forked out millions of dollars to help charitable which included building hundreds of school playgrounds. He revealed their philosophy was; "Before you die, try to do something for other people."