Hoisin Chicken and Cashew Stir Fry New Idea

Instructions

1. Prepare noodles according to packet directions. Drain.

2. Remove chicken from kebabs. Heat a lightly oiled, large, non-stick wok over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook, turning occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes until evenly browned and cooked through. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Add vegetable stir-fry mix, ginger and garlic pastes to hot wok. Stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until vegetables are just tender.

4. Return chicken to wok with sauce. Stir-fry for a further 1 to 2 minutes, or until combined and hot. Scatter over cashews. Serve with noodles.