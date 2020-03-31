Supermodel Heidi Klum is still bitter about her ill-fated nine year marriage to singer, Seal.
The mother-of-four - three of whom she shares with the Brit - took a dig at in an interview, while praising her new husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Talking to The Sun, Heidi hinted that Seal's an absent father.
"I met my husband two years ago. It’s like I have a partner for the first time," she said of Kaulitz.
"If I have troubles or I’m trying to figure something out, he’s an amazing listener, and it’s just amazing to have a partner. I’m just a much happier person."
She added: "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything."
Heidi was married to the Kiss From A Rose singer from 2005 to 2014. He proposed in 2004, just months after they met in a hotel lobby.
From the outside, the celebrity couple gave fans the impression that they were a couple very much in love. So much so, that they married SEVEN times.
To celebrate most of their wedding anniversaries, they threw themed vow renewals.
Even Seal admitted: "It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus."