When it comes to achieving the glossiest, most healthy curls, understanding our hair porosity is important as it identifies how easily your hair absorbs and retains moisture.

What is hair porosity?

“The porosity of your hair affects how well oils and moisture pass in and out of the cuticle – the outer-most layer of your hair,” says Amanda Tua, founder and creative director at Amanda Tua Hair in Sydney.

“Hair with high porosity can absorb the most moisture, but it’s unable to hold onto this moisture. When your hair has low or very little porosity, it can be hard to get moisture into your strands. However, when it does, it’s able to retain long-lasting moisture, which helps to keep it from looking dry and damaged,” she explains.

