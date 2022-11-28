Low Porosity
For all those with low-porosity strands, Tua doesn’t want you to fret.
“Low-porosity hair requires products with molecules small enough to penetrate its tightly bound cuticle,” she says.
When it comes to shampoo, the hairstylist says “deep cleansing and exfoliating shampoos are great to remove build-up and open up the cuticle ready to absorb moisture”.
For conditioners, she stresses the importance of using “products that are lightweight yet hydrating – that are easily absorbed and won’t sit on the outside of the cuticle”.
Davroe Curlicue Cleansing Clay Shampoo, $38.95
Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo With Thermal Mud, $49
Virtue Recovery Conditioner, $60
Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo, $55
Kevin.Murphy Repair-Me Wash, $47.95
Normal Porosity
For our normal- or medium- porosity friends, Tua believes porosity has little impact on product selection.
“You can use anything and everything,” she says. “If your hair falls in this category, focus more on other factors that impact the quality of your hair, such as texture, chemical services undertaken, heat damage, level of dryness, and choose appropriate products.”
Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Conditioner, $72
Eleven Australia Repair My Hair Nourishing Conditioner, $27.95
High Porosity
Finally, for those with high-porosity strands, Tua explains that it means your hair loses moisture easily due to gaps in the cuticle.
“Begin by working on rebuilding your strand with products such as K18 or bond multipliers such as Olaplex, which will rebuild, close the gaps and help retain moisture,” she says.
When it comes to conditioning, “I recommend replacing your conditioner with a treatment. They are more concentrated and will provide instant nourishment and moisture to dryer strands.”
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $54
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask, $94.50
De Lorenzo Prescriptive Solutions Intense Moisture Repair, $25.95