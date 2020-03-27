Doctors have warned Camilla to remain vigilant to avoid contracting coronavirus after her husband Prince Charles tested positive. Getty

"There is also some evidence that some people can contract the virus without developing symptoms."

Dr Harper revealed the steps Camilla needs to take to avoid contracting the disease.

"The Duchess should be sleeping in a separate room, using a separate bathroom and maintaining social distancing within the house," Dr Harper added.

The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly in isolation with Charles at their home on the Queen's Balmoral estate, but after his diagnosis she moved to another area on her own.

Royal fans were left shocked after the royal family confirmed news of Charles' diagnosis.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”