WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall jokes she is 'self isolating' from coronavirus
Dr Dawn Harper revealed to Hello! magazine: "We are still learning about this virus, but the main reason we ask household contacts of symptomatic patients to self-isolate for 14 days is to make sure they are not in contact with other people whilst they could potentially be incubating the disease.
"Just like the common cold, however, there is no guarantee that if one member of a household contracts the disease that all the others will and there are lots of reasons for that, not least the baseline health of each individual and the robustness of their immune system.
"Let's hope the Duchess remains asymptomatic but she will need to take precautions to increase her chances of remaining symptom-free.
Doctors have warned Camilla to remain vigilant to avoid contracting coronavirus after her husband Prince Charles tested positive.
"There is also some evidence that some people can contract the virus without developing symptoms."
Dr Harper revealed the steps Camilla needs to take to avoid contracting the disease.
"The Duchess should be sleeping in a separate room, using a separate bathroom and maintaining social distancing within the house," Dr Harper added.
The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly in isolation with Charles at their home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, but after his diagnosis she moved to another area on her own.