Then she came face-to-face with her husband in the kitchen.

'How do we move on from here, Cathy? Like, you come home at 2:30 in the morning and no one knew where you were. Your phone was off. It’s worrying for a partner when you do that,' he told her.

She explained to producers that her late arrival - which was actually 1:25am - had cause a big fight.

'I apologised profusely when I got home… you don’t even understand why I was upset in the first place,' she said, still visibly hurt that he said they were 'just friends.'

'I was blindsided by it.'

Cathy explained that she was shocked, while he said he was just being honest.

Then, Cathy had an entire nation in tears.

'When you messaged me saying I looked nice in my dress, I got excited because I thought you were starting to like me again.'

Josh's face showed he'd been caught out leading Cathy on, before destroying her on-camera in front of the MAFS group.

'Can you imagine how I felt? That’s why I was super confident,' she said.

But Josh was only worried about showing off 'Newy' to his 'friend.'

'Do you feel confident coming this week?'

Cathy was still embarrassed. 'No. It’s absolutely mortifying to go.'

Josh told her he didn’t want her to go if this is what she was going to be teary for the whole week.

Cathy was heartbroken, and reminded viewers how happy she was when she first laid eyes on her groom two months earlier.

'I remember seeing Josh and thinking wow, he’s really handsome… I feel really lucky, I’ve hit the jackpot with him.

'I’ve had so many people walk out on me. Just go, just do it then,' she added.