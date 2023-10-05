Will you be signing up? HBO Max

Speaking at a recent event in Indonesia, Warner Bros Discovery's President of Global Streaming and Games, Jean-Briac Perrette, cemented the company's interest in launching in Australia.

"We'll do Europe before the Olympics...And then we will get to Asia...Asia continues to be critically important...And we will get to Asia before the end of next year with our existing markets and then roll out to new markets again, starting in 2025."

"Australia's a critically important market for us, where again we think our content is very strong for that market."

The arrival of HBO Max in Australia could spell trouble for Foxtel and Binge. Supplied

For those unaware, HBO Max is a propriety unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment which is itself a division of Warnes Bros. Discovery.

As well as housing HBO original content, the streaming service also boasts an impressive portfolio of popular television series, documentaries, and movies - some of which are currently licensed to other streaming services in Australia.

Whilst Australians already have numerous streaming services to juggle including the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ to name a few major players, Mr Perrette has no concerns about an oversaturated market.

"Over the next five to 10 years, you're going to end up with three to five big global players, in addition to maybe some local champions," he said.