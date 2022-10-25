The adult entertainer leaves little to the imagination... Instagram

Vernon, who is one of Australia’s top Only Fans earners (and we can safely say led the way for reality stars looking to join the adult subscription platform), has racked up earnings amounting to more than $1.3m since joining the platform in August 2020.

The former finance broker has also since then, gone on to win Best Newcomer Female Porn Star at the Adult Industry Choice Awards earlier this year before revealing in September that she now also works as a high-class escort, describing herself as “Australia’s finest” on private scrod directory Scarlet Blue.

For an incall, which is where the customer goes to the escort at a four-star hotel, Vernon charges $950 an hour for a minimum of two hours.

For an outcall, which is where the escort goes to the customer, Hayley charges $750 an hour for a ‘girlfriend experience’ or $950 an hour for a ‘porn star' experience.

The highest rate available on her profile is a three-hour outcall for $2750.

Hayley recently defended her new career to the Daily Mail, explaining that her work as an escort “goes hand in hand” with what she does on OnlyFans.

“I'm in the adult industry; I have sex for a living,” she said. “I have top-tier customers wanting the experience and I, on the other hand, need men to film with.”

