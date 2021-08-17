Getty

According to the AGFG website: “These awards are the result of careful deliberation. Inspectors appointed by AGFG dine anonymously. Their reviews and the opinions of the dining public, who generously send in their comments throughout the year, determine these results.”

With that in mind, we’ve put together a full list of all the hatted restaurants in Sydney.

One Hat

68. 10 William St

Location: Paddington

Cuisine: Italian cuisine

Ambience: A cosy two-storey bistro with an extensive European wine list.

67. The Apollo

Location: Potts point

Cuisine: Modern Greek cuisine

Head chef: Stefano Marano

Ambience: Converted-warehouse vibe with exposed ceilings and walls, a large marble bar and oversized pillars.

66. Baccomatto Osteria

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: Scott Williams

Ambience: A rustic Italian eatery that respects local, seasonal produce and traditional flavour combinations.

65. The Bathers’ Pavillion

Location: Mosman

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Serge Dansereau

Ambience: 1920s building featuring seasonal Modern European cuisine and an extensive listing of wines.

64. Bistro Guillaume

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: French cuisine

Head chef: Guillaume Brahimi

Ambience: A taste of a neighbourhood bistro in Paris amongst the bustling Sydney city-scape.

63. WynoXBodega

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Modern Latin

Head chef: Ben Milgate

Ambience: Colourful open kitchen, producing imported wines and tapas dishes.

62. Buon Ricordo

Location: Paddington

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: David Wright

Ambience: Authentic and art-filled private dining room, complete with white linen tablecloths.

61. Catalina

Location: Rose Bay

Cuisine: Seafood

Ambience: Iconic fine-dining seafood restaurant with 360-degree water-front views.

60. Chin Chin

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Asian fusion

Head chef: Ben Cooper

Ambience: Australian twist on South-Asian flavours in an uber-cool Industrial eatery.

59. China Doll

Location: Woolloomoolooo

Cuisine: Modern Asian cuisine

Head chef: Frank Shek

Ambience: Clever pan-Asian menu served in a stylish setting sea-side.

58. Cho Cho San

Location: Potts Point

Cuisine: Modern Japanese cuisine

Head chef: Nicholas Wong

Ambience: Fresh twist on Japanese cuisine in a sleek, pared-back dining room.

57. Continental Deli Bar Bistro

Location: Newtown

Cuisine: European and Mediterranean fusion

Head chef: Jesse Warkentin

Ambience: Deli and bistro kitchen specialising in plates that are perfect for sharing.

56. Cottage Point Inn

Location: Cottage Point

Cuisine: Australian

Head chef: Kevin Solomon

Ambience: Offers both a la carte or a seven-course tasting menu overlooking the sea.

55. The Dolphin Hotel

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Australian

Head chef: Monty Koludrovic

Ambience: Casual dining experience with a focus on quality and seasonal produce.

54. Felix

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: French cuisine

Head chef: Nathan Johnson

Ambience: Typical brasserie-style eatery channelling true Parisian décor, from the subway tiles to the French chandeliers.

53. Fratelli Paradiso

Location: Potts Point

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: Akira Urata

Ambience: Some of Sydney’s best pasta dishes and imported wines served amongst exposed-brick walls and a blackboard menu.

52. The Gantry

Location: Walsh Bay

Cuisine: Australian

Head chef: Thomas Gorringe

Ambience: Freshly foraged food dished up at one of Sydney’s most historic harbour-side locations.

51. Glass Brasserie

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Luke Mangan

Ambience: Up-scale Australian wine bar featuring seasonal produce that’s cooked using worldly flavours.

50. Hartsyard

Location: Newtown

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Jarrod Walsh

Ambience: Originally a fried-chicken diner, Hartsyard has moved towards a more-refined style of dining.

49. Hotel Centennial

Location: Woollahra

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Tom Deadman

Ambience: Contemporary menu and seasonal produce set against sophisticated and luxe décor.

48. Izakaya Fujiyama

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Japanese

Head chef: Kenji Maenaka

Ambience: Rows of sake and beer line the walls of this authentic-yet-laid-back Japanese pub grub eatery.

47. Jonah’s

Location: Whale Beach

Cuisine: Seafood

Head chef: Matteo Zamboni

Ambience: Exceptional food and wine offering in an exquisite beach-side setting.

46. Kepos and Co.

Location: Waterloo

Cuisine: Modern Israeli

Head chef: Michael Rantissi

Ambience: Intimate eatery serving Middle Eastern-inspired eats.

45. Kepos Steet Kitchen

Location: Redfern

Cuisine: Modern Israeli

Head chef: Michael Rantissi

Ambience: Light, bright café with plate-glass windows, white-washed walls, and metal bistro chairs.

44. Lankan Filling Station

Location: Darlinghurst

Cuisine: Sri Lankan cuisine

Head chef: O Tama Carey

Ambience: Casual restaurant and bar serving sambols alongside cocktails and natural wine.

43. LP’s Quality Meats

Location: Chippendale

Cuisine: Smoked and cured meats

Head chef: Luke Powell

Ambience: Laid-back restaurant and bar featuring an extensive selection of cured and smoked meats.

42. Nomad

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Jacqui Challinor

Ambience: Large open central kitchen and bar, showcasing Australia’s finest produce and wine.

41. Otto Ristorante

Location: Woolloomooloo

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: Richard Ptacnik

Ambience: Traditional dishes and tasting menus overlooking the wharf.

40. Poly

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Asian fusion

Head chef: Mat Lindsay

Ambience: Walk-in wine bar-style eatery in the middle of Paramount House Hotel.

39. Queen Chow

Location: Enmore

Cuisine: Cantonese

Head chef: Patrick Friesen

Ambience: Fresh take on traditional Chinese fare, decked out with local neighbourhood nostalgia.

38. The Restaurant Pendolino

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: Nino Zoccali

Ambience: Regionally-inspired Italian cuisine located in Sydney’s historic Strand Arcade.

37. Rising Sun Workshop

Location: Newtown

Cuisine: Japanese fusion

Head chef: Nick Smith

Ambience: Communal motorcycle workshop and cafe serving coffee, baked goods and Ramen.

36. Rosetta Ristorante

Location: The Rocks

Cuisine: Italian

Head chef: Richard Perdue

Ambience: Relaxed Italian restaurant featuring an extensive antipasti selection and delicate homemade pizza and pasta.

35. Sagra

Location: Darlinghurst

Cuisine: Italian cuisine

Head chef: Tony Moss

Ambience: Seasonal and relaxed fare set in the heart of Sydney.

34. Sake Restaurant and Bar

Location: Double Bay

Cuisine: Japanese cuisine

Head chef: Jungbae Cho

Ambience: Australia's most dynamic and contemporary sushi restaurant, situated in the uber-luxe Intercontinental Hotel.

33. Sean’s Panorama

Location: Bondi Beach

Cuisine: Australian

Head chef: Sean Moran

Ambience: Intimate paddock-to-plate style eatery overlooking Bondi Beach.

32. Sokyo

Location: Pyrmont

Cuisine: Japanese fusion

Head chef: Chase Kojima

Ambience: Sashimi, tempura and a selection of meats cooked over the robata grill.

31. Sotto Sopra

Location: Newport

Cuisine: Wood-fired trattoria

Head chef: Mattia Rossi

Ambience: Italian inspired produce-driven dishes in a laid-back and casual setting.

30. Spice Temple

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Chinese cuisine

Head chef: Neil Perry

Ambience: Intimate, chic décor providing regional Chinese fare.

29. Stanbuli

Location: Enmore

Cuisine: Turkish cuisine

Head chef: Ibrahim Kasif

Ambience: Turkish-inspired eatery set in an old 1950s hairdresser.

28. Sushi e

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Asian

Head chef: Michael Fox

Ambience: High-end sushi restaurant with contemporary decor and a marble bar to watch the chef’s prepare food in front of you.

27. Three Blue Ducks

Location: Bronte

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Andy Allen

Ambience: Buzzy coastal café with a kitchen garden and friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

26. Uccello

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Italian cuisine

Head chef: Ben Sitton

Ambience: Rustic-chic space overlooking a rooftop pool.

25. Yan

Location: Wolli Creek

Cuisine: Asian cuisine

Head chef: Chris Yan

Ambience: Bare, Scandinavian-style fit-out, housing a Singaporean/Chinese restaurant.

Two Hats

24. Aria

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Modern Australian haute cuisine

Head chef: Matt Moran

Ambience: Fine-dining showcasing native Australian ingredients in an elegant, glass-walled dining room.

23. Automata

Location: Chippendale

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Clayton Wells

Ambience: Sleek, heritage-listed industrial building boasting a dynamic five-course set menu.

22. Bennelong

Location: Sydney Opera House

Cuisine: Australian

Head chef: Peter Gilmore

Ambience: Local wine and produce take centre stage against a magnificent backdrop of one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks.

21. Bentley Restaurant and Bar

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Aiden Stevens

Ambience: Contemporary Industrial-chic interior, with a distinctive bar area and acclaimed wine list.

20. Bert’s Bar and Brasserie

Location: Newport

Cuisine: Coastal European

Head chef: Jordan Toft

Ambience: A similar feel to the grand hotel dining rooms of the 1930s, but with the laid-back coastal vibes of Sydney’s Northern beaches.

19. Cirrus Dining

Location: Barangaroo

Cuisine: Seafood

Head chef: Brent Savage

Ambience: Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and round wooden tables make for an elegant dining atmosphere.

18. Ester Restaurant and Bar

Location: Chippendale

Cuisine: Wood-fired meats

Head chef: Mat Lindsay

Ambience: Simple yet welcoming, with poured concrete arches and a slick black bar.

17. Firedoor

Location: Surry Hills

Cuisine: Wood-oven grilled, seasonal cuisine

Head chef: Lennox Hastie

Ambience: Rustic-chic décor with an open, wood coal oven.

16. Fred’s

Location: Paddington

Cuisine: Modern European

Head chef: Danielle Alvarez

Ambience: Industrial and unshowy, with stone bench tops and linen napkins.

15. Icebergs Dining Room and Bar

Location: Bondi Beach

Cuisine: Seasonal Italian cuisine

Head chef: Monty Koludrovic

Ambience: Elegant, modern dining looking over one of Australia’s most famous beaches.

14. Lucio’s

Location: Paddington

Cuisine: Italian cuisine

Head chef: George Kohler

Ambience: Dining features an eclectic collection of Australian art amongst linen-draped tables.

13. LuMi Dining

Location: Darling Harbour

Cuisine: Italian cuisine

Head chef: Federico Zanellato

Ambience: Glass-walled restaurant and plethora of pendant lights create an intimate but relaxed fine-dining atmosphere.

12. Monopole

Location: Potts Point

Cuisine: Modern European

Head chef: Brent Savage

Ambience: Elegant wine bar and restaurant with an impressive boutique wine list.

11. Mr Wong

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Modern Cantonese

Head chef: Dan Hong

Ambience: Lavish French colonial dining room, featuring generously-sized share-plates.

10. Ormeggio at The Spit

Location: Mosman

Cuisine: Contemporary Italian

Head chef: Alessandro Pavoni

Ambience: Innovative food made with locally sourced produce, served in a seaside setting.

9. Oscillate Wildly

Location: Newtown

Cuisine: French bistro

Head chef: Karl Firla

Ambience: Fine dining degustation in a modern room with classic white tablecloths.

8. Pilu at Freshwater

Location: Freshwater

Cuisine: Sardinian Cuisine

Head chef: Jason Saxby

Ambience: A restaurant and beach kiosk overlooking the ocean, that puts a modern twist on traditional Sardinian cuisine.

7. Porteno

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: French Cuisine

Head chef: Dan Pepperell

Ambience: Dramatic and elegant aesthetic with fringed table lamps, crimson drapes and a grand piano.

6. Rockpool Bar and Grill

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Neil Perry

Ambience: Deco-era dining room with moody lighting and a well-stocked bar.

5. Saint Peter

Location: Paddington

Cuisine: Australian seafood

Head chef: Josh Niland

Ambience: Focus on sustainable Australian fish, with a local wine and drinks list and dedicated ageing room.

4. Tetsuya’s

Location: Sydney

Cuisine: French-Asian

Head chef: Tetsuya Wakuda

Ambience: Art-filled dining area overlooking a serene Japanese garden.

3. Yellow

Location: Potts Point

Cuisine: Modern-European vegetarian

Head chef: Brent Savage

Ambience: 1950s art gallery housing an informal bistro with rustic décor.

Three hats

2. Quay

Location: Sydney Harbour

Cuisine: Contemporary Australian

Head chef: Peter Gilmore

Ambience: Sublime food and wine and a spectacular setting overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

1. Sixpenny

Location: Stanmore

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Head chef: Daniel Puskas

Ambience: Home-grown produce sings in an intimate setting.