According to the AGFG website: “These awards are the result of careful deliberation. Inspectors appointed by AGFG dine anonymously. Their reviews and the opinions of the dining public, who generously send in their comments throughout the year, determine these results.”
With that in mind, we’ve put together a full list of all the hatted restaurants in Sydney.
One Hat
68. 10 William St
Location: Paddington
Cuisine: Italian cuisine
Ambience: A cosy two-storey bistro with an extensive European wine list.
67. The Apollo
Location: Potts point
Cuisine: Modern Greek cuisine
Head chef: Stefano Marano
Ambience: Converted-warehouse vibe with exposed ceilings and walls, a large marble bar and oversized pillars.
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: Scott Williams
Ambience: A rustic Italian eatery that respects local, seasonal produce and traditional flavour combinations.
Location: Mosman
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Serge Dansereau
Ambience: 1920s building featuring seasonal Modern European cuisine and an extensive listing of wines.
64. Bistro Guillaume
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: French cuisine
Head chef: Guillaume Brahimi
Ambience: A taste of a neighbourhood bistro in Paris amongst the bustling Sydney city-scape.
63. WynoXBodega
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Modern Latin
Head chef: Ben Milgate
Ambience: Colourful open kitchen, producing imported wines and tapas dishes.
62. Buon Ricordo
Location: Paddington
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: David Wright
Ambience: Authentic and art-filled private dining room, complete with white linen tablecloths.
61. Catalina
Location: Rose Bay
Cuisine: Seafood
Ambience: Iconic fine-dining seafood restaurant with 360-degree water-front views.
60. Chin Chin
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Asian fusion
Head chef: Ben Cooper
Ambience: Australian twist on South-Asian flavours in an uber-cool Industrial eatery.
59. China Doll
Location: Woolloomoolooo
Cuisine: Modern Asian cuisine
Head chef: Frank Shek
Ambience: Clever pan-Asian menu served in a stylish setting sea-side.
58. Cho Cho San
Location: Potts Point
Cuisine: Modern Japanese cuisine
Head chef: Nicholas Wong
Ambience: Fresh twist on Japanese cuisine in a sleek, pared-back dining room.
57. Continental Deli Bar Bistro
Location: Newtown
Cuisine: European and Mediterranean fusion
Head chef: Jesse Warkentin
Ambience: Deli and bistro kitchen specialising in plates that are perfect for sharing.
Location: Cottage Point
Cuisine: Australian
Head chef: Kevin Solomon
Ambience: Offers both a la carte or a seven-course tasting menu overlooking the sea.
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Australian
Head chef: Monty Koludrovic
Ambience: Casual dining experience with a focus on quality and seasonal produce.
54. Felix
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: French cuisine
Head chef: Nathan Johnson
Ambience: Typical brasserie-style eatery channelling true Parisian décor, from the subway tiles to the French chandeliers.
Location: Potts Point
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: Akira Urata
Ambience: Some of Sydney’s best pasta dishes and imported wines served amongst exposed-brick walls and a blackboard menu.
52. The Gantry
Location: Walsh Bay
Cuisine: Australian
Head chef: Thomas Gorringe
Ambience: Freshly foraged food dished up at one of Sydney’s most historic harbour-side locations.
51. Glass Brasserie
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Luke Mangan
Ambience: Up-scale Australian wine bar featuring seasonal produce that’s cooked using worldly flavours.
50. Hartsyard
Location: Newtown
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Jarrod Walsh
Ambience: Originally a fried-chicken diner, Hartsyard has moved towards a more-refined style of dining.
49. Hotel Centennial
Location: Woollahra
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Tom Deadman
Ambience: Contemporary menu and seasonal produce set against sophisticated and luxe décor.
48. Izakaya Fujiyama
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Japanese
Head chef: Kenji Maenaka
Ambience: Rows of sake and beer line the walls of this authentic-yet-laid-back Japanese pub grub eatery.
47. Jonah’s
Location: Whale Beach
Cuisine: Seafood
Head chef: Matteo Zamboni
Ambience: Exceptional food and wine offering in an exquisite beach-side setting.
46. Kepos and Co.
Location: Waterloo
Cuisine: Modern Israeli
Head chef: Michael Rantissi
Ambience: Intimate eatery serving Middle Eastern-inspired eats.
Location: Redfern
Cuisine: Modern Israeli
Head chef: Michael Rantissi
Ambience: Light, bright café with plate-glass windows, white-washed walls, and metal bistro chairs.
Location: Darlinghurst
Cuisine: Sri Lankan cuisine
Head chef: O Tama Carey
Ambience: Casual restaurant and bar serving sambols alongside cocktails and natural wine.
Location: Chippendale
Cuisine: Smoked and cured meats
Head chef: Luke Powell
Ambience: Laid-back restaurant and bar featuring an extensive selection of cured and smoked meats.
42. Nomad
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Jacqui Challinor
Ambience: Large open central kitchen and bar, showcasing Australia’s finest produce and wine.
41. Otto Ristorante
Location: Woolloomooloo
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: Richard Ptacnik
Ambience: Traditional dishes and tasting menus overlooking the wharf.
40. Poly
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Asian fusion
Head chef: Mat Lindsay
Ambience: Walk-in wine bar-style eatery in the middle of Paramount House Hotel.
39. Queen Chow
Location: Enmore
Cuisine: Cantonese
Head chef: Patrick Friesen
Ambience: Fresh take on traditional Chinese fare, decked out with local neighbourhood nostalgia.
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: Nino Zoccali
Ambience: Regionally-inspired Italian cuisine located in Sydney’s historic Strand Arcade.
Location: Newtown
Cuisine: Japanese fusion
Head chef: Nick Smith
Ambience: Communal motorcycle workshop and cafe serving coffee, baked goods and Ramen.
Location: The Rocks
Cuisine: Italian
Head chef: Richard Perdue
Ambience: Relaxed Italian restaurant featuring an extensive antipasti selection and delicate homemade pizza and pasta.
35. Sagra
Location: Darlinghurst
Cuisine: Italian cuisine
Head chef: Tony Moss
Ambience: Seasonal and relaxed fare set in the heart of Sydney.
Location: Double Bay
Cuisine: Japanese cuisine
Head chef: Jungbae Cho
Ambience: Australia's most dynamic and contemporary sushi restaurant, situated in the uber-luxe Intercontinental Hotel.
33. Sean’s Panorama
Location: Bondi Beach
Cuisine: Australian
Head chef: Sean Moran
Ambience: Intimate paddock-to-plate style eatery overlooking Bondi Beach.
32. Sokyo
Location: Pyrmont
Cuisine: Japanese fusion
Head chef: Chase Kojima
Ambience: Sashimi, tempura and a selection of meats cooked over the robata grill.
31. Sotto Sopra
Location: Newport
Cuisine: Wood-fired trattoria
Head chef: Mattia Rossi
Ambience: Italian inspired produce-driven dishes in a laid-back and casual setting.
30. Spice Temple
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Chinese cuisine
Head chef: Neil Perry
Ambience: Intimate, chic décor providing regional Chinese fare.
29. Stanbuli
Location: Enmore
Cuisine: Turkish cuisine
Head chef: Ibrahim Kasif
Ambience: Turkish-inspired eatery set in an old 1950s hairdresser.
28. Sushi e
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Asian
Head chef: Michael Fox
Ambience: High-end sushi restaurant with contemporary decor and a marble bar to watch the chef’s prepare food in front of you.
27. Three Blue Ducks
Location: Bronte
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Andy Allen
Ambience: Buzzy coastal café with a kitchen garden and friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
26. Uccello
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Italian cuisine
Head chef: Ben Sitton
Ambience: Rustic-chic space overlooking a rooftop pool.
25. Yan
Location: Wolli Creek
Cuisine: Asian cuisine
Head chef: Chris Yan
Ambience: Bare, Scandinavian-style fit-out, housing a Singaporean/Chinese restaurant.
Two Hats
24. Aria
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Modern Australian haute cuisine
Head chef: Matt Moran
Ambience: Fine-dining showcasing native Australian ingredients in an elegant, glass-walled dining room.
23. Automata
Location: Chippendale
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Clayton Wells
Ambience: Sleek, heritage-listed industrial building boasting a dynamic five-course set menu.
22. Bennelong
Location: Sydney Opera House
Cuisine: Australian
Head chef: Peter Gilmore
Ambience: Local wine and produce take centre stage against a magnificent backdrop of one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks.
21. Bentley Restaurant and Bar
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Aiden Stevens
Ambience: Contemporary Industrial-chic interior, with a distinctive bar area and acclaimed wine list.
Location: Newport
Cuisine: Coastal European
Head chef: Jordan Toft
Ambience: A similar feel to the grand hotel dining rooms of the 1930s, but with the laid-back coastal vibes of Sydney’s Northern beaches.
19. Cirrus Dining
Location: Barangaroo
Cuisine: Seafood
Head chef: Brent Savage
Ambience: Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and round wooden tables make for an elegant dining atmosphere.
Location: Chippendale
Cuisine: Wood-fired meats
Head chef: Mat Lindsay
Ambience: Simple yet welcoming, with poured concrete arches and a slick black bar.
17. Firedoor
Location: Surry Hills
Cuisine: Wood-oven grilled, seasonal cuisine
Head chef: Lennox Hastie
Ambience: Rustic-chic décor with an open, wood coal oven.
16. Fred’s
Location: Paddington
Cuisine: Modern European
Head chef: Danielle Alvarez
Ambience: Industrial and unshowy, with stone bench tops and linen napkins.
15. Icebergs Dining Room and Bar
Location: Bondi Beach
Cuisine: Seasonal Italian cuisine
Head chef: Monty Koludrovic
Ambience: Elegant, modern dining looking over one of Australia’s most famous beaches.
14. Lucio’s
Location: Paddington
Cuisine: Italian cuisine
Head chef: George Kohler
Ambience: Dining features an eclectic collection of Australian art amongst linen-draped tables.
13. LuMi Dining
Location: Darling Harbour
Cuisine: Italian cuisine
Head chef: Federico Zanellato
Ambience: Glass-walled restaurant and plethora of pendant lights create an intimate but relaxed fine-dining atmosphere.
12. Monopole
Location: Potts Point
Cuisine: Modern European
Head chef: Brent Savage
Ambience: Elegant wine bar and restaurant with an impressive boutique wine list.
11. Mr Wong
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Modern Cantonese
Head chef: Dan Hong
Ambience: Lavish French colonial dining room, featuring generously-sized share-plates.
Location: Mosman
Cuisine: Contemporary Italian
Head chef: Alessandro Pavoni
Ambience: Innovative food made with locally sourced produce, served in a seaside setting.
Location: Newtown
Cuisine: French bistro
Head chef: Karl Firla
Ambience: Fine dining degustation in a modern room with classic white tablecloths.
Location: Freshwater
Cuisine: Sardinian Cuisine
Head chef: Jason Saxby
Ambience: A restaurant and beach kiosk overlooking the ocean, that puts a modern twist on traditional Sardinian cuisine.
7. Porteno
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: French Cuisine
Head chef: Dan Pepperell
Ambience: Dramatic and elegant aesthetic with fringed table lamps, crimson drapes and a grand piano.
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Neil Perry
Ambience: Deco-era dining room with moody lighting and a well-stocked bar.
5. Saint Peter
Location: Paddington
Cuisine: Australian seafood
Head chef: Josh Niland
Ambience: Focus on sustainable Australian fish, with a local wine and drinks list and dedicated ageing room.
4. Tetsuya’s
Location: Sydney
Cuisine: French-Asian
Head chef: Tetsuya Wakuda
Ambience: Art-filled dining area overlooking a serene Japanese garden.
3. Yellow
Location: Potts Point
Cuisine: Modern-European vegetarian
Head chef: Brent Savage
Ambience: 1950s art gallery housing an informal bistro with rustic décor.
Three hats
2. Quay
Location: Sydney Harbour
Cuisine: Contemporary Australian
Head chef: Peter Gilmore
Ambience: Sublime food and wine and a spectacular setting overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
1. Sixpenny
Location: Stanmore
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Head chef: Daniel Puskas
Ambience: Home-grown produce sings in an intimate setting.