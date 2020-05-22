Rumour has it the Queen isn’t very happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after the royal couple seemingly failed to live up to their promise of living a low-key lifestyle. Getty

And with the upcoming release of Harry and Meghan’s tell-all book, Finding Freedom, which promises “to set the record straight”, the Queen is allegedly less than impressed.

“They say the book’s about their lives, and the whole point of it is to quash the rumours and lies about them,” the source claimed.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family has been plagued with controversy since day one.

The Queen is said to be disappointed with Harry for doing the complete opposite of what he promised – that is, spilling tea about the royals Getty

They shocked the world – and Her Majesty – on January 6, when they revealed that they wanted to step back from their roles as senior royals.

After announcing their last day would be March 31, Harry and Meghan revealed they were letting go of their London staff, as they didn’t plan to keep a Buckingham Palace office.

Following the bombshell announcement, the palace issued a statement that confirmed it would no longer be commenting on enquires relating to Harry and Meghan moving forward.

The statement read: “No other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources.”

Harry and Meghan then confirmed their plains to officially step down by posting an emotional farewell message on their Instagram account.

Taking to their now defunct Sussex Royal account, the couple shared a lengthy message, in which they thanked their “community” while reflecting on the recent global changes.