Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some very exciting news - their charity, Archewell.

'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on plans to run emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and even launch a wellbeing website under a new non-profit organisation named Archewell,' the UK's Telegraph reports.

The Los Angeles-based couple told the publication they wanted 'to do something of meaning, to do something that matters' through podcasts, books and films.

Harry and Meghan said turned to the Greek language as a source of inspiration for the not for profit organisation's name, with 'arche' meaning 'source of action'.

You might have noticed it's very similar to the name of their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor - and it's no coincidence.

'Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon,' they explained.

Now, they will wait until the coronavirus pandemic is over before announcing a launch date. 'Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic,' they said.

'Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

'We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,' they added.