Fans are certain Harry & Meghan are inside the late Queen's beloved childhood playhouse, Welsh Cottage in this image. Netflix

The Welsh Cottage is not open to the public and never has been, so this image of Harry and Meghan provides a rare look inside the playhouse that the Queen loved as a child.

It’s not yet clear when this photo of Harry and Meghan drinking tea inside Welsh Cottage was taken, although it’s already sparked controversy.

This is because under royal protocol, permission is needed to film and take photos in Windsor Castle and on the private grounds of Windsor Great Park (where Welsh Cottage is located) and the Daily Mail has reported that Harry and Meghan likely didn’t have the permission for this photo to be taken, let alone shared globally through Netflix.

The late Queen Elizabeth (pictured above, age 9) was given Welsh Cottage for her 6th birthday from the people of Wales. Getty

In the latest Harry & Meghan trailer which promotes the upcoming Volume II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss leaving the royal family because of “institutional gaslighting”.

Meghan then says: “I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

Volume II (episodes 4-6) of Harry & Meghan will be released on December 15. Volume I is currently available on Netflix.