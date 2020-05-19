After months of speculation, Harry and Meghan finally announced their engagement on November 27, 2017, with the couple saying they were "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. Getty

The Engagement

After months of speculation, Harry and Meghan finally announced their engagement on November 27, 2017, with the couple saying they were "thrilled and happy" to be engaged.

Following the big announcement, the couple made their first public appearance together on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where they had their photos taken.

At the time, Meghan flashed her stunning diamond ring, which was made up of three stones: one from Botswana, and the other two from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Meghan's engagement ring is made up of three stones: one from Botswana, and the other two from Princess Diana's personal collection. Getty

The invitations

The formal wedding invitations were reportedly mailed out in late March, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham on the guest list.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a snap of the official invite, which was emblazoned with the royal insignia.

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink,” the caption stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a snap of the official invite, which was emblazoned with the royal insignia. Twitter

The Ceremony

Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles stepped in to accompany his future daughter-in-law down the aisle, after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend, due to health problems.

Just moments earlier – shortly before midday - the doors on the West Steps had opened and the congregation stood to turn towards the entrance to see Meghan enter the chapel.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Getty

The wedding dress

Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller – the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

After meeting Clare in early 2018, Meghan reportedly chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour.

Meghan also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who served as creative head at three influential fashion houses: Pringle of Scotland, Chloé and Givenchy.

Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller – the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. Getty

The tiara

As per royal tradition, the wedding day was the first time Meghan was permitted to wear a tiara, which ended up being a diamond bandeau that once belonged to Queen Mary.

"The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893," a Kensignton Palace statement confirmed.

"The bandeau, which is made of diamonds and platinum, is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds. The centre is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds,” the statement added.

As per royal tradition, the wedding day was the first time Meghan was permitted to wear a tiara, which ended up being a diamond bandeau that once belonged to Queen Mary. Getty

The bouquet

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, all had myrtle in their wedding bouquets – so it was expected that Meghan did the same.

The myrtle for royal bridal bouquets comes from the bush grown from the myrtle originally given to Queen Victoria.

It was presented to Victoria by Prince Albert’s grandmother, and the couple brought it back from Germany and planted it at Osborne House, their holiday home on the Isle of Wight.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, and Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, all had myrtle in their wedding bouquets – so it was expected that Meghan did the same. Getty

The cake

Following Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share a photo of their cake, designed by Claire Ptak, which was adorned with an assortment of petals.

“A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together,” the caption stated.

“The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses.”

Kensington Palace took to Twitter to share a photo of their cake, designed by Claire Ptak, which was adorned with an assortment of floral petals. Getty

The carriage ride

After tying the knot, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commenced their carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

As the horse-drawn carriage made its way through the streets, thrilled royalists and adoring fans cheered and waved at the couple.

Some of the onlookers had reportedly camped out near the castle walls for days, while others arrived as early as 4am to secure a good vantage point.