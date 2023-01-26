Garbus is of course referring to the fact that hours after Volume I of Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix (which begins with a title card that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series”), PEOPLE reported that a royal source had told them that not a single member of the royal family nor Buckingham Palace or Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace were contacted for a comment regarding the docuseries.
The same source went on to say that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace had received an email from a third-party production company but because the email address was unknown to them, they did not reply. Instead, the Palace tried to verify the email and its contents by reaching out to Archwell and Netflix directly, but apparently never received a response.
WATCH: The official trailer for Harry & Meghan Volume II
A Netflix spokesperson disputed these claims completely and told PEOPLE that communication officers for both King Charles and Prince William were contacted well before Harry & Meghan was released and were given the right to reply to all of the claims made in the docuseries but simply didn’t.