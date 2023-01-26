Liz Garbus, the director of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, has recently spoken out about her experience of creating the show; which details how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell in love as well as their decision to cut their ties to the British royal family.

And while Garbus is proud of her work - Harry & Meghan broke Netflix’s viewership record for unscripted content - she admitted that making the series felt, at times, surreal. Especially when she experienced first hand the kind of ‘alleged palace mind games’ Harry and Meghan repeatedly described to her.

WATCH: The official trailer for Harry & Meghan