Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to boycott the Oscars
The couple won't sit through the ceremony.
- by
New Idea
Kristen Stewart is tipped to score an Oscar nomination for her role as the late Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer.
But, sources tell New Idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t pleased with her rave reviews because it’s ruined their plans to attend the awards ceremony next year.
“It would certainly blow a hole though Meghan’s hopes of attending the Academy Awards next year if they have to sit through any sizzle reels of Kristen as Diana,” says the source.
Getty Images
What’s more, the couple are now planning to boycott the ceremony.
"Some scenes in the film are quite graphic and Harry won’t be pleased with the depiction of his mother. The couple have even considered lobbying the academy to ignore the film, which they would never do.”