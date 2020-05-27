Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be shacking up in style in Tyler Perry’s lavish $18 million Beverly Hills mansion. Getty

“They keep to themselves and aren’t the slightest bit friendly,” one source claimed to the American publication.

“When they take their dogs for a walk, they don’t make eye contact with anyone.”

The publication went on to allege that the royal couple’s claims to live a more everyday existence in La La Land isn’t turning out the way they described.

Whispers suggest Harry and Meghan's recent arrival may have annoyed some of their millionaire neighbours in the opulent Beverly Hills community. Getty

What’s more, locals have apparently predicted there will come a time when stores will be asked to close their doors to provide VIP access to the royal couple, the publication stated.

“We just want things back to normal,” a source claimed.

Harry and Meghan have hardly kept a low profile since relocating abroad, with recent reports suggesting the couple are strapped for cash now that neither of them is working.

One report even alleged that the Duke had resorted to drastic measures, after a source sensationally claimed he had sold a few of his priceless possessions to make ends meet.

The media circus surrounding Harry and Meghan’s arrival isn’t the only thing that’s upset locals, with claims suggesting the royal couple are cold to neighbours. Getty

According to Globe, Harry secretly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were estimated to be worth close to $100,000 ($60,000 US).

The insider alleged that having to finance their own security and pay rent on their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has only added to Harry and Meghan’s financial woes.

“Harry sold the rifles for quick cash to help cover expenses,” the insider claimed.