A team of full time, royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London have broken down the ins-and-outs of all things royal to create this documentary, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have ditched the royal rulebook.

Harry and Meghan's wedding captured the hearts of royal fans across the world.

Nothing is off limits in the documentary, which details everything about the royals' lives, including a deep dive into the causes, fallout and significance of this unprecedented chapter in British royal history as the Sussexes settle into Los Angeles with their son Archie.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion premieres on Wednesday, April 29 at 9pm on Seven, or stream it on 7plus.