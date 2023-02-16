Nine

In an appearance on Hughesy, Ed, and Erin on 2DayFM, the polarising groom admitted that he felt that his behaviour was the "first real mistake" that he had made in the experiment.

"There are times in my life where I’ll back myself 100% but I felt like when I came into the experiment on the back of the wedding that I was single and I hadn’t done anything wrong," Harrison told Erin.

"I felt like I was single until the point I got married. I was willing to die on that hill. But this [accepting the number at the bar and blaming Dan] was not one of those times.

"I went out, I was drinking, and I handled a situation badly, and if I could go back and not do it again I would."

Producers told Erin that he felt nervous about coming on because he "thought he might be in trouble."

He then went on to admit that it was "pretty confronting" to watch the episode back and that whilst it may have looked like he was throwing Dan under the proverbial bus, that wasn’t the case.

"Dan is one of my best mates, there’s no way I would throw my mate off the bus to protect myself.

"Also, making it out like Dan is not a ladies’ man is ridiculous. I just think that the idea of Dan being the innocent one is so funny."

When pressed on why he didn’t come clean with the girl who gave him her number about his relationship status, Harrison said he didn’t feel the need.

"It wasn’t like I was going into bars going, 'Sorry I’m married,' it wasn’t a reflex for me."

But Erin wasn’t having a bar of it, ripping into Harrison: "In some way, shape or form you’ve acted in a way that has given her the green light to approach you. I genuinely don’t think it would have happened [the girl approaching Harrison] unless you gave her some sort of indication that you were keen."

But if you thought that was bad, Harrison also told listeners that his behaviour paled in comparison to that of his fellow brides and grooms.

"If you think this is bad, wait until you see what happens about the people who have been on their moral high horses about this.

"There are things that are about to come to light in the experiment that make a phone number seem like child stuff…"