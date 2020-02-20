Hannah Baxter, the mother of three children who were killed in a car fire in Camp Hill, Brisbane, on Wednesday morning has died after being hospitalised in a critical condition.

Her husband and father to the three children, ex-rugby player Rowan Baxter, also died at the scene.

He is suspected of killing his three kids and his wife by dousing the car in petrol and setting it alight. It's been reported he then stabbed himself.

Hannah had been pulled alive from the burning vehicle about 8.30am, however her children — Lainah, 6, Aaliyah, 4 and Trey, 3 — all died inside the car.

Police say it is too early to be sure how the fire started.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters.

He went on to say that while he had seen "some horrific scenes" in his job, this was one of the worst.

“It will be a horrific thing for emergency services, police, fire and ambulance to deal with in the coming days,” Thompson said.