Tragedy as mum dies in hospital after family set alight
Hannah Baxter, the mother of three children who were killed in a car fire in Camp Hill, Brisbane, on Wednesday morning has died after being hospitalised in a critical condition.
Her husband and father to the three children, ex-rugby player Rowan Baxter, also died at the scene.
He is suspected of killing his three kids and his wife by dousing the car in petrol and setting it alight. It's been reported he then stabbed himself.
Hannah had been pulled alive from the burning vehicle about 8.30am, however her children — Lainah, 6, Aaliyah, 4 and Trey, 3 — all died inside the car.
Police say it is too early to be sure how the fire started.
"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters.
He went on to say that while he had seen "some horrific scenes" in his job, this was one of the worst.
“It will be a horrific thing for emergency services, police, fire and ambulance to deal with in the coming days,” Thompson said.
The Baxter family died after a horrific car fire on Wednesday
Paramedics said they had also treated a passerby, who had "tried his best to get to the car".
He had suffered some "facial burning" and also been taken to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.
The Courier Mail reports Mr Baxter shouted at those who ran to help with hoses, saying he wanted to let his family burn.
Hannah and Rowan reportedly separated late last year, and were trying to work out custody arrangements.
Rowan Baxter formerly played for the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team in Auckland and had also been running a gym called Integr8 with his wife in Capalaba to the east of Brisbane before they split.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.