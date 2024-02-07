If you've ever struggled to decide between a sweet or savoury snack, the latest product launch from Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez is sure to take your fancy.

Described as the "ultimate dessert" by the business, the GYG Nacho Sundae is now available to taste test at select restaurants nationwide.

Bringing together a sweet and salty mashup of flavours Aussies know and love, you'll be licking your lips for more after indulging in this must-try menu item.

Founder and Co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez Steven Marks described the product as "iconic" and even predicted that it would go down in history as a "cult classic."

"It’s not a mash-up that you think you want, then you try it and think “why didn’t we do this earlier!”