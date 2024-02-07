If you've ever struggled to decide between a sweet or savoury snack, the latest product launch from Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez is sure to take your fancy.
WATCH NOW: Fast Ed's Salted Caramel Sundaes. Article continues after video.
Described as the "ultimate dessert" by the business, the GYG Nacho Sundae is now available to taste test at select restaurants nationwide.
Bringing together a sweet and salty mashup of flavours Aussies know and love, you'll be licking your lips for more after indulging in this must-try menu item.
Founder and Co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez Steven Marks described the product as "iconic" and even predicted that it would go down in history as a "cult classic."
"It’s not a mash-up that you think you want, then you try it and think “why didn’t we do this earlier!”
A food combination that shouldn't work (but does)!
Supplied
But what exactly is in the Nacho Sundae?
If you are game enough to try this latest product launch for yourself you'll enjoy a layer of GYG's signature corn chips that have been coated with cinnamon sugar, and topped with creamy soft serve.
You'll then be able to top it all off with your choice of either Dulche de Leche or Chocolate Sauce (usually reserved for GYG Churros) - delicious to say the least!
Will you be taste testing the Nacho Sundae?
Supplied
Retailing for $6.50, you'll have to get in quick as this unconventional dessert dinner is available to purchase for a limited time only.