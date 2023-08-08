Guzman y Gomez has launched a delicious new value menu consisting of all your favourites, at a cheaper price!
The fast-food chain has amassed a cult following across the country thanks to its mouthwatering Mexican menu, and something tells us its popularity will only continue to grow from here.
WATCH NOW: Hamish Blake gets Guzman y Gomez to create a new burrito. Article continues after video.
Guzman y Gomez Founder and CEO Steven Marks said the "10 Under 10" Menu was created in response to the cost of living crisis currently impacting millions of Aussies.
"We always have Australia's back! We genuinely believe that fast food doesn't have to mean bad food and guests and looking for value more than ever right now," he said in an official media release.
"GYG's 10 Under $10 value menu provides our guests the best quality food, at an affordable price with the speed and convenience of traditional fast food."
Supplied
Steven went on to add that the menu was designed to serve up a great meal at a great price.
"Value at GYG goes beyond price, we want to give our guests a memorable experience every single time they eat our food and we will never compromise on the quality of our food," he added.
Supplied
Some fan favourites getting a huge discount include the classic mini chicken burrito and mini chicken bowl (both $9.50), beef and chicken tacos ($3.00), churros ($4), and even barista-made coffee!
Also included on the menu are medium fries with chipotle mayo, a small sundae, and a chicken quesadilla!
Supplied
Unfortunately, the new menu is only available in NSW, VIC, SA, and Metro QLD restaurants.
Prices at Guzman y Gomez stores in WA, NT, and Regional QLD may vary.