The Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco. Supplied

You can try GYG’s new shredded mushroom filling across the entire menu range with the exception breakfast items, and it comes in any form, including bowls, burritos and nachos.

What's more, GYG has also introduced a brand new taco, The Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco, to celebrate the launch of the filling.

Made with a fresh soft shell tortilla, filled with shredded mushroom, iceberg lettuce and topped with GYG’s signature Pico de Gallo and Chimi Mayo, the new taco will cost you just $5.

Shredded Shiitake Mushroom. Supplied

Steven Marks, GYG Founder and CEO said: “For years and years, GYG have been tasting and trialling every plant-based option on the market and we’ve finally found the one with Fable."

He went on to say that the Shredded Shiitake Mushrooms is "so full of flavour", and "absolutely everyone is going to love" the new Chimi Shredded Mushroom Taco.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GYG and help expand their incredible menu with our Fable Shredded Shiitake Mushrooms," Michael Fox, Fable Co-Founder and CEO said.