Guy Sebastian and his wife, Jules Sebastian used to attend an Assemblies Of God church. Getty

Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian have been married for over ten years. Getty

Guy's new single features US old-soul combo The Hamiltones and rapper Wale and explores the idea of having fun.

"You get in this mode where you’re working so hard, but what’s it all for. If I’m not enjoying life, then why? I need to realign," he told Confidential.

Guy's sentiment comes after admitting he has felt like a failure at certain points in his career. In July, the Australian Idol winner revealed his all-time career low, in a rare moment of candour.

"I had six or seven singles just tank," he told the Herald Sun.

Guy Sebastian has been promoting his new single 'Let Me Drink' through posting videos of himself with alcoholic beverages. Instagram

The pop singer described how his dreams for certain singles never came to fruition.

"Literally no (radio programmers) added one song that I thought would be a smash. When that happens, you start to believe you're a failure," Guy admitted.

He claimed he had to change his approach to producing music and learned to place less emphasis on commercial success.

"The resilience comes when you remember the reason you do this is not for the charts, it's for the things I believe in, and wanting people to be affected by my art."

The Voice coach Guy Sebastian said his contestants should be "realistic" about what to expect from the music industry after the show ends. Nine

Through focusing on creating music with a strong artistic message, he was able to develop a thicker skin.

And if his newest single is anything to go by, it sounds like he's enjoying life!