Meanwhile, before arriving at the commitment ceremony, Michael said: 'Big questions need to be asked tonight.'

He believes he and Josh were set up by Ivan, to make Ivan look like a protective hero defending his wife's honour.

The group sat down before the experts, who broke some bombshell news to the gang.

'Last night, we had a remarkable dinner party,' relationship expert, John Aiken said. 'We’ve just been informed that Ivan and Aleks won’t be attending tonight. They have decided to leave the experiment.'

Shell-shocked, the MAFS cast had some choice words for the rogue couple.

'Do they think they’re better than us or something? Cowards,' Stacey Hampton snapped, while Josh called them 'Gutless. Absolutely gutless. Them not showing up just proves our point, doesn’t it.'

Cathy was still under the impression that Aleks had a lot to answer for. 'I think she wanted to avoid confrontation from the group.'

As for Lizzie, she jumped to Michael and Josh's defense. 'It’s not fair. It’s not fair. They’re not privileged,' she said, adding: 'I thought it was really unfair last night how Michael and yourself got used. It was absolutely disgusting.'

Josh looked defeated. 'They just don’t want to face the music. Basically.'

Stacey closed the discussion. Telling the the experts, 'He wanted to be the knight in shining armour meanwhile throwing you under the bus and making you look like the liars.'

NINE STATEMENT MENTAL HEALTH MAFS:

“Nine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine has arranged an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to psychologists who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is a dedicated helpline from which participants can also arrange face to face sessions and is an ongoing service available to them all after the series has ended.”

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home,

or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.