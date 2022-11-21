Missing couple Russell Hill and Carol Clay 60 minutes

The elderly couple, holidaying in secret, were allegedly shot before their bodies were burnt and dumped in bush graves. It is the first time any information on how police allege Lynn killed the campers has been shared in public.

High-profile criminal barrister Dermot Dann KC is set to defend Lynn – who has pleaded not guilty – in the Supreme Court of Victoria murder trial late next year. Mr Dann said he was eager to cross examine ballistics expert, Paul Griffiths.

WATCH: Chris Dawson is found guilty of Lynette Dawson's murder

“Mr Griffiths is an important witness dealing with the bullet trajectory and so forth,” he said.

The court heard Victorian homicide detectives have compiled a massive 773-page brief of evidence against the jailed Lynn, including transcripts of secret recordings captured by detectives.

An excavator was being used in the search for the missing campers Nine

The bodies of his alleged victims had been dumped in dense bushland off the Providence Spur Track, north of Dargo in Victoria’s east, and had remained there for 20 months.

Lynn will front court to face a preliminary hearing next year. He could spend life behind bars if convicted of the murders.