Greg Norman just celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with wife Kirsten Kutner, but he’s laughing off any suspicions around the so-called bad luck number.
“When it comes to great marriages, it doesn’t get much better than Greg and Kirsten,” tells New Idea’s exclusive insider. “You only have to look at Greg to see he’s brimming with happiness.
“After two divorces, everyone is thrilled that Greg finally got it right with number three!”
Sadly, "The Shark" and his interior designer wife didn’t get to celebrate their November 6 milestone together. Greg jetted into Sydney to launch his latest property development while Kirsten, 55, stayed behind at their Florida home.
She took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to her 68-year-old husband.
“Together we have made one incredible, loving, long-lasting partnership,” Kirsten wrote. “... Side by side we’ve shared our most precious dreams.”
Instagram
In the past, Greg and Kirsten had been subject to “plenty of critics,” adds the source, “who thought they wouldn’t make it”.
But this scepticism has firmly been put to bed now that their marriage has entered its ‘teen years’.
Their unique blended family dynamic – comprised of Kirsten’s two daughters and Greg’s two adult children from his first marriage – has also helped make the couple rock solid.
“They grow stronger and more in love every day,” the source continues. “Plus, they’re terrific friends.”
Greg wed Kirsten a year after he and second wife, tennis ace Chris Evert, called time on their brief 15-month marriage.
The golfing great’s first marriage to flight attendant Laura Andrassy lasted 25 years. Their union ended with a very public – and very costly – divorce in 2007.