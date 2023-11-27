Greg Norman just celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with wife Kirsten Kutner, but he’s laughing off any suspicions around the so-called bad luck number.

“When it comes to great marriages, it doesn’t get much better than Greg and Kirsten,” tells New Idea’s exclusive insider. “You only have to look at Greg to see he’s brimming with happiness.

“After two divorces, everyone is thrilled that Greg finally got it right with number three!”