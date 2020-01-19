Grant Hackett and his fiancee Sharlene Fletcher have announced the arrival of their son, Edward Anthony Hackett.
The pair told Sunday Confidential that their little bundle of joy arrived at 9.38am yesterday weighing a healthy 3.4kg.
“I’m very protective so I just wanted to make sure they were both OK,” Hackett the publication.
“I can’t explain how I feel. It’s the most amazing experience and I’m just grateful everyone is healthy and recovering well.”
“Everything went very well with no complications,” the Olympic gold medal-winning distance swimmer said.
“Sharlene is a bit tired but completely overjoyed with love. Her heart is even more full.”
Hackett shares twins Jagger and Charlize with his first wife Candice Alley.
The couple announced they were expecting back in July in an interview with Daily Telegraph.
”I felt I was going to hit 40 and I wanted another opportunity as a dad” Grant said.
”The trouble with being divorced is you're a father part-time. I hate that,” Grant said of his two daughters he shares with ex wife Candice Alley.
”I knew I wanted more children but only with a committed person who was going to be a life partner.”