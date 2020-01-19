“Sharlene is a bit tired but completely overjoyed with love. Her heart is even more full.”

Hackett shares twins Jagger and Charlize with his first wife Candice Alley.



The couple announced they were expecting back in July in an interview with Daily Telegraph.

”I felt I was going to hit 40 and I wanted another opportunity as a dad” Grant said.



”The trouble with being divorced is you're a father part-time. I hate that,” Grant said of his two daughters he shares with ex wife Candice Alley.



”I knew I wanted more children but only with a committed person who was going to be a life partner.”